Doorbells are one of many types of smart home devices that offer a significant amount of convenience to consumers. They allow us to know if someone is at our home whether we are there or not. If the latter is true, built-in microphones and speakers allow for two-way communication from anywhere.

Well-known connected camera brand Arlo announced in July that it would be releasing its own smart Audio Doorbell and Chime accessory to complement its robust home security lineup. We covered the announcement with the information we knew then, so today’s post is focusing on what potential customers should know before they buy.

Arlo’s success

Arlo has worked very hard over the last few years to make its products become an obvious choice in a fiercely competitive market. When considering that the company’s products have garnered thousands of glowing customer reviews, it seems that its hard work has paid off.

Bearing this in mind, release of new product types may very well benefit from the halo effect created by company’s popular cameras. This would not be surprising since many other tech companies tend to experience this as they build out their product lines.

“The Arlo Audio Doorbell and Chime build on the success of our wire-free camera systems by allowing users to easily engage with entryway visitors from anywhere,” said Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products. “Seamless remote, two-way communication via their smartphone ensures that whether a homeowner is traveling, at the office or just in the backyard, they are able to easily communicate with doorstep guests.”

What you should know about Arlo Audio Doorbell

As you may have guessed, since Arlo’s new product is called Audio Doorbell it does not offer a built-in camera. While this certainly helps cut the cost of the unit, it does mean that you will want to have an Arlo camera in place to see who is at your door.

While this approach is different than what other companies like Ring have done, it is worth noting that there is a significant price difference. Using Ring Video Doorbell 2 as an example, Audio Doorbell comes in at less than half the price, making it a great option for those already in the Arlo ecosystem.

If you are not in the Arlo ecosystem, you will spend just as much money getting started but over time it looks like you may end up saving money. This is primarily due to the fact that you will need an Arlo Base Station and camera to get up and running.

Arlo Chime is a handy accessory that relays a sound to let you know that someone has rung your doorbell. It sports an attractive fabric front with white backing and plugs directly into a wall outlet.

Pricing and availability

Arlo’s Audio Doorbell and Chime are priced at $79.99 and $49.99, respectively. They can be found at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Arlo. Both products are available for order today, but shipments may be delayed due a high number of customer orders.