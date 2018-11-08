Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Reckless Getaway, Paul Pixel, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Reckless Getaway, Learn French MosaLingua, Don’t Starve games, Paul Pixel, ReadKit and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Reckless Getaway: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Learn French – MosaLingua: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Wake N Shake Alarm Clock: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Azkend 2 – The Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: New Pixels: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Beach Games: $1 (Reg. $2)
Mac: ReadKit: $5 (Reg. $10)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Don’t Run With a Plasma Sword: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: FingerBeat: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Tonic – AR Chord Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Pixomatic photo editor: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: iRecorder Pro Audio Recorder: $1 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Dandara: $14 (Reg. $15)
iPad: xPlan: $5 (Reg. $30)
Mac: Civilization: Beyond Earth: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Update: Or just $9.99 on Steam for Mac users