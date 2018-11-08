Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Reckless Getaway, Paul Pixel, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Reckless Getaway, Learn French MosaLingua, Don’t Starve games, Paul Pixel, ReadKit and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Reckless Getaway: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Learn French – MosaLingua: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wake N Shake Alarm Clock: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Azkend 2 – The Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beach Games: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: ReadKit: $5 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Don’t Run With a Plasma Sword: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FingerBeat: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tonic – AR Chord Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixomatic photo editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iRecorder Pro Audio Recorder: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $14 (Reg. $15)

iPad: xPlan: $5 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Civilization: Beyond Earth: $20 (Reg. $40)

