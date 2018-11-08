Today’s Best Game Deals: Destiny 2 Collection $30, Shadow of The Colossus $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is offering the Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped using code EMCEEPX37 at checkout. Originally $60, it has recently dropped down to $38.50 at Amazon where it has never gone for less. It includes Destiny 2: Forsaken as well as Curse of Osiris and Warmind expansions.
More game/console deals:
- NBA 2K19 Xbox One $36.50 (Reg. $54+) | Newegg
- Using code EMCEEPV58 at checkout
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 or $36 w/ GCU (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40) | Target
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $30 (Reg. $50+) | Best Buy
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider $15 (Reg. $30) | Newegg
- using code EMCEEPX37 at checkout + $2 s&h
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Shadow of The Colossus $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $60) | Amazon/Best Buy
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $49 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World $30 or $24 w/ GCU (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
ICYMI: This new wireless GameCube controller adapter for Nintendo Switch is only $20 and Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con back down to $270 shipped (Reg. $300). Here’s how to prepare for the biggest Black Friday game deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and GameStop.
Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders