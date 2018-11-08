Early Black Friday Speaker Deals: UE MEGABOOM $100, VoiceSmart $25 + more from $10

As part of its Early Black Friday Sale, Best Buy is offering the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Charcoal Black for $99.99 shipped. Originally $250, it goes for closer to $150 or so at Amazon these days, where it has never dropped below $138. This is about $40 below our previous mention and $80 under the current price at Target. It features a 20-hour battery life, 100-foot wireless range, a 65Hz – 20kHz frequency response, and a built-in mic for taking calls. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers.

The DOSS Touch and the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 will certainly get the job done for much less, but you might also want to check out our current deal on the newer UE MEGABOOM 3.

Having said all that, there are several other options discounted in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale. Those include Google Assistant speakers, giant Sony drivers and much more. But we are seeing some slightly better offers at Amazon and the official Best Buy eBay store for some:

And here’s our review of the new Marshall Wooburn II Bluetooth Speaker.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM: