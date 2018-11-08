It’s been a huge morning of Black Friday ad leaks here at 9to5Toys. While major tech players like Best Buy, Target, Walmart and others have released their ads, it’s time to focus on other categories. Dick’s Sporting Goods has now teased its plans for Thanksgiving Week. Unlike years past when we’ve seen a more expansive ad, today’s release includes just four pages. Nonetheless, Dick’s is historically one of the best places to find clothes, sporting goods, and even fitness trackers. Head below for a quick look at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday ad.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday ad includes tech and more

Dick’s brick and mortar locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 6PM until 2AM. They’ll reopen on Black Friday from 5AM until 10PM. Of course, all of the best deals will be available at Dick’s online storefront, as well. Limited-time doorbusters are promised, although details are somewhat thin at this point on what those might include.

Featured Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday deals include:

60″ Gorilla In-Ground Basketball Hoop will be $700 off

M/W Top-Flite XL Complete sets available for $130 (was $219.99 )

50% Off Prince Tournament 6800 Indoor Table Tennis Table, available for $300

The North Face Men's and Women's Alpz Down Jacket and Vest

Select NCAA Fleece, Polos and Quarter Zips at $20

50% Off Select Men’s, Women’s and Youth Nishiki Bikes

50% Off PRIMED Baseball and Soccer Trainers and Goals

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday ad

