The Walmart Black Friday ad is finally here. After Amazon, Target and Kohl’s each unveiled their plans for the biggest shopping event of the year, it’s now Walmart’s turn. As we predicted, there’s a whole mess of deals on tech, home goods, TVs and much more. There’s notable offers for Apple and Google fans, as well as in-store pickup and other discounts. Head below for some analysis and an in-depth look at the ad.

Walmart will kick off Black Friday on Wednesday night at 10PM online with brick and mortar locations opening on Thanksgiving Day at 6PM. This time around, Walmart will be color-coating its retail stores for an easier shopping experience. So if you’re planning to brave the craziness on Thanksgiving day, you’ll want to sprint to a certain color in-stores if you have your eye on a specific deal.

Of course, the Walmart Black Friday ad is jam-packed with deals across every category. Whether you’re looking for a new iPhone or Android device, or simply want a new TV, the Walmart Black Friday ad has you covered.

Walmart is going all in on iPhones this year, offering up to $400 worth of gift cards with activations. The Walmart Black Friday ad reveals that iPhone 8/Plus or X purchases will receive the full amount while the newer XS/Max and XR wile receive $300 credits. Walmart will also offer $300 gift cards with Samsung Galaxy S8/9/Plus activations.

Apple’s 6th generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB will also be on sale for $249 (Reg. $329). That would be one of the best prices that we’ve tracked to date on this iPad that features Apple Pencil support.

Much like other retailers that we’ve featured so far in our Black Friday guide, Walmart will have ample discounts on Google-friendly devices. This includes the Home Hub at $99 (Reg. $149) and the popular Home Mini speaker at $25 (Reg. $49).

Other notable deals from the Walmart Black Friday ad:

