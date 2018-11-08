Score the GoPro HERO7 Black plus a 128GB microSDXC Card & $30GC for $400 ($485 value)

As part of its Early Black Friday sale, Best Buy is offering the GoPro HERO7 Black Action Camera bundled with the SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDXC Card and a $30 Gift Card for $399.99 shipped. (The extras are added to your cart automatically.) Good for a $485 value, today’s promotion is only the second drop we’ve tracked for the HERO7 Black and the lowest we’ve seen. GoPro HERO7 Black is the company’s latest and features a 12MP sensor with HDR, 4K60FPS video recording, waterproofing, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 150 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use your savings from today’s sale to amplify your GoPro’s features with an assortment of various accessories and mounts for $14 at Amazon. You can also grab an additional HERO7 battery to prolong your new action cam’s recording time.

GoPro HERO7 Black features: