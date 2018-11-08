Replace your aging phone with the Moto Z3 Play Unlocked Smartphone from $370 (Reg. $470+)

Amazon offers Prime members the Moto Z3 Play 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $369.99 shipped. You can upgrade to the bundle with a Power Pack (a battery that attaches to the back) for $399.99 shipped. Regularly, the Prime-exclusive device is $470 while the bundle is usually $500. Both deals are new all-time lows on Amazon. The Moto Z3 Play is a great smartphone for anyone who’s yet to upgrade from an aging Galaxy S6 or even an old iPhone. With the microSD slot, you can easily expand your storage, and the screen is great for movies. Rated 4/5 stars.
An essential for any smartphone is a good screen protector. This 2-pack is just $8 shipped and will keep your screen safe from scratches.
Moto Z3 Play features:
- Amazon Alexa: Double press the power button when your phone is unlocked to just ask, and Alexa will respond. Alexa can play music, provide news updates, or check the weather wherever you are
- 6″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a Max Vision 18:9 aspect ratio, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with an option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 8.1
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8 GHz octa-core processor, 850 MHz Adreno 509 GPU, and fast 4G LTE speed
- 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras for studio-quality portraits and 8 MP wide angle front-facing camera with screen flash
- All-day battery + TurboPower charging: 3,000 mAh battery, hours of power after minutes of charging with TurboPower charging