Ahead of any majorly refreshed or upgraded hardware, Sony has silently tweaked the PlayStation 4 Pro. Coming just two years after the console was initially launched, Sony has opted to address yet another of the PS4 Pro’s biggest issues: its noise output. In its latest hardware revision, the console was found to be noticeably quieter than the original. Head below for more details on this newer, quieter PS4 Pro.

The recent discovery that Sony has modified the PlayStation 4 Pro won’t be the first time that an update to the system has seemingly gone unnoticed. It previously altered the PS4 Pro to more efficiently cool its built-in GDDR5 memory.

To power the PlayStation 4 Pro’s 4K HDR image output and enhanced graphics, the console included internals with higher power consumption than the less capable Slim model. All of that higher-end performance came at the cost of a hotter console and louder fans to compensate.

The new CUH-7200 model console looks nearly identical to its predecessors. Aside from swapping out the bulky power cable for the same style as the PS4 Slim, you’ll have to look inside the casing for any changes. The main changes here centered around the reduced noise of the console’s fans. However, it’s still unclear exactly how Sony has managed it.

Sony’s new version of the PS4 Pro still runs at generally the same peak temperatures according to Digital Foundry, so they haven’t made any drastic changes, if any, to the console’s cooling system. Somehow, they’ve managed to alter the acoustics enough to drop the fan noise a significant amount instead.

At the end of the day, the small upgrade means that players will be able to enjoy their games without hearing a miniature jet engine trying to take off. So while the CUH-7200 may be nearly identical to previous iterations, it could still pave the way for future enchantments.

The fact that Sony is putting effort into redesigning its flagship console, even if its just to reduce noise output, makes it likely other enhancements are on the table as well. Thinking ahead, Sony has officially noted that it’s working on new PlayStation hardware. By updating the current Pro, the company could be experimenting with new potential solutions to handle its upcoming console’s higher thermal output.

How to score this quieter Sony PS4 Pro

As of now, there’s only one way to bring home the newly-updated console. At the end of September, Sony announced a new PS4 Pro Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle. The newly-released title is included alongside the new model console. Going forward, its likely that the new CUH-7200 version will begin replacing all of the previous iteration models. But for now, scoring that bundle is your only way to bring home Sony’s latest, greatest, and much more silent PS4 Pro.

Source: Digital Foundry/Eurogamer