Acer’s Predator Helios 300 has a 6-core i7, 144Hz screen & CoD BO4 at $999 (Save $200), more

- Nov. 9th 2018 1:56 pm ET

From $999
0

Amazon offers the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/256GB for $999 shipped. Normally around $1,200, this is a new all-time low in this spec on Amazon and is the best available. You’re not only getting a 6-core i7 processor here but also a 6GB GTX 1060 graphics card and a 144Hz display, giving you a leg up on the competition. You’ll also receive a FREE copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with purchase ($60 value, see our hands-on review). Rated 4+ stars from 70% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted the Dell XPS 15 on sale at NeweggFlash. The discounted model features a 2.2Ghz i7/8GB/256GB and a 4GB GTX 1050Ti graphics card at $1,149.99 shipped with a bonus $50 gift card. Dell normally sells this model for around $1,400 but has discounted it to $1,250 without a gift card right now. The XPS 15 packs Dell’s InfinityEdge display tech which makes the screen go nearly edge-to-edge. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

And regardless of which laptop you pick up, be sure to check out the High Sierra Powerglide Wheeled Laptop Bag for $39 shipped at Amazon. That’s $25 off its going rate and a great way to keep your new laptop safe while traveling.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop features:

  • Receive Activision Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with Purchase – Valid 10/21/18–04/31/19 or while supplies last. An email with the code and redemption instructions will be emailed 5 to 8 days after purchase. Offer valid for purchases shipped and sold by Amazon.com
  • 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core Processor (Up to 4.1GHz) with Windows 10 Home 64 Bit
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Overclockable Graphics with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM
  • 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display (144Hz Refresh Rate, 300nit Brightness & 72% NTSC )
  • 16GB DDR4 2666MHz DRAM Memory & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Extra empty accessible slot for 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD
  • Gigabit Wi-Fi |Backlit Keyboard | USB 3.1 (Type C) | Dual All-Metal AeroBlade 3D Fan Cooling | Metal Chassis
  • PredatorSense gaming control panel, providing customization and control of gaming features, including system temperature, CPU fan speed and system fan speed.
  • Up to 7-hours of battery life
From $999

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg Dell Acer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide