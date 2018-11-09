Acer’s Predator Helios 300 has a 6-core i7, 144Hz screen & CoD BO4 at $999 (Save $200), more

Amazon offers the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/256GB for $999 shipped. Normally around $1,200, this is a new all-time low in this spec on Amazon and is the best available. You’re not only getting a 6-core i7 processor here but also a 6GB GTX 1060 graphics card and a 144Hz display, giving you a leg up on the competition. You’ll also receive a FREE copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with purchase ($60 value, see our hands-on review). Rated 4+ stars from 70% of shoppers.

We also spotted the Dell XPS 15 on sale at NeweggFlash. The discounted model features a 2.2Ghz i7/8GB/256GB and a 4GB GTX 1050Ti graphics card at $1,149.99 shipped with a bonus $50 gift card. Dell normally sells this model for around $1,400 but has discounted it to $1,250 without a gift card right now. The XPS 15 packs Dell’s InfinityEdge display tech which makes the screen go nearly edge-to-edge. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

And regardless of which laptop you pick up, be sure to check out the High Sierra Powerglide Wheeled Laptop Bag for $39 shipped at Amazon. That’s $25 off its going rate and a great way to keep your new laptop safe while traveling.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop features: