High Sierra Powerglide Wheeled Laptop Backpack now at Amazon low of $39 ($25 off)

Amazon is offering the High Sierra Powerglide Wheeled Laptop Backpack for $38.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about a buck. With room for laptops up to 17-inches in size, this option fits most portables. It sports wheels and a handle, making long treks through airports and parking lots much easier for those who travel frequently. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Ditch the wheels and save when you go with a laptop bag instead. While the $18 AmazonBasics 15.6-inch Laptop and Tablet Bag is smaller, it offers handy storage pockets for additional gear like a mouse or your smartphone.
High Sierra Powerglide Wheeled Backpack features:
- Large main compartments and multiple pockets allow you to keep all of your gear secure and organized
- A fully padded CushionZone laptop compartment accommodates most 17-inch models. A media pocket with headphone port keeps your music close at hand
- Multiple pockets including a zippered mesh pocket, pen pockets, lidded media pocket and key fob hook are perfect for keeping all of your smaller items secure
Vera Bradley's Travel Sale features MacBook bags, luggage, accessories & more from $36 https://t.co/jS1Ye2yL68 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/D5hUwMKN3u
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 9, 2018