Go oil-less with these air fryers from $30 shipped: Chefman 3.5L or Dash 1.2L (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon is offering the Dash 1.2L Compact Electric Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 or more, this is matching the Amazon all-time low on the black model and a couple bucks below the Kohl’s Veteran’s Day sale price for the best we can find. It features an auto-shut off function, 1.6-qt dishwasher-safe fryer basket, and more. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 380 Amazon customers, but you’ll want to head below for more air fryer deals.
As part of its Early Black Friday sale, Best Buy is now offering the Chefman 3.5L Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, it might not have as good a name attached to it but it’s more than double the capacity for $10 less. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchen deals and don’t miss this highly-rated 4-Qt. Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker for $28 (Reg. up to $60).
Dash 1.2L Compact Electric Air Fryer:
- HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: Dash Compact Air Fryer uses AirCrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (No more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)
- QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply load the 1.6 qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp, and set the timer. Your food comes out crispy, guaranteed, EVERY TIME. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient
- SAFER: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it! (bonus, the nonstick fryer basket is dishwasher safe for even easier cleanup!)