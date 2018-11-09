Go oil-less with these air fryers from $30 shipped: Chefman 3.5L or Dash 1.2L (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon is offering the Dash 1.2L Compact Electric Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 or more, this is matching the Amazon all-time low on the black model and a couple bucks below the Kohl’s Veteran’s Day sale price for the best we can find. It features an auto-shut off function, 1.6-qt dishwasher-safe fryer basket, and more. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 380 Amazon customers, but you’ll want to head below for more air fryer deals.

As part of its Early Black Friday sale, Best Buy is now offering the Chefman 3.5L Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, it might not have as good a name attached to it but it’s more than double the capacity for $10 less. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchen deals and don’t miss this highly-rated 4-Qt. Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker for $28 (Reg. up to $60).

Dash 1.2L Compact Electric Air Fryer: