Cuisipro’s highly-rated Boxed Grater makes cutting cheese and veggies a cinch: $16.50 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the Cuisipro Surface Glide Technology 4-Sided Boxed Grater for $16.44 shipped. That’s about $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and beats the lowest price we have tracked by roughly $5. This model is capable of grating cheese and veggies in fine, coarse, and ultra-coarse sizes. It also packs a slicer for easily cutting up vegetables. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Say goodbye to serving undercooked meat when you apply today’s savings towards the Habor Instant Meat Thermometer for $9. As the name implies, this thermometer provides temperature readings within seconds, getting you back on track to cook your next dish.

Cuisipro 4-Sided Boxed Grater features:

Coarse grater for cheddar and soft cheese creates small strands that gradually blend in or on top of soup.

Texture is more varied among ingredients than with a fine grate

Ultra-coarse creates large strands of ingredients that are ideal for when you want to highlight the taste of an individual ingredient such as cheddar cheese