Cuisipro’s highly-rated Boxed Grater makes cutting cheese and veggies a cinch: $16.50 (Reg. $35)

- Nov. 9th 2018 12:39 pm ET

$16.50
0

Amazon is offering the Cuisipro Surface Glide Technology 4-Sided Boxed Grater for $16.44 shipped. That’s about $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and beats the lowest price we have tracked by roughly $5. This model is capable of grating cheese and veggies in fine, coarse, and ultra-coarse sizes. It also packs a slicer for easily cutting up vegetables. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Say goodbye to serving undercooked meat when you apply today’s savings towards the Habor Instant Meat Thermometer for $9. As the name implies, this thermometer provides temperature readings within seconds, getting you back on track to cook your next dish.

Cuisipro 4-Sided Boxed Grater features:

  • Coarse grater for cheddar and soft cheese creates small strands that gradually blend in or on top of soup.
  • Texture is more varied among ingredients than with a fine grate
  • Ultra-coarse creates large strands of ingredients that are ideal for when you want to highlight the taste of an individual ingredient such as cheddar cheese

$16.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisipro

About the Author