Get your loved ones in the holiday spirit with a new set of festive pajamas before Thanksgiving and Christmas. From the youngest child to the oldest adult, these pajamas will be ready for everyone to stay cozy throughout the holidays. We did the searching for you to find a huge variety of adorable styles to fit with every family’s personal style, and there are even some with options for the dog and cat. Head below to find our top picks.

Burt’s Bees Pajamas

Burt’s Bees Pajamas are always a classic and feature high quality material. Also, buffalo check is very on-trend for the holiday season and Burt’s Bees Family Pajama Sets are the perfect option. These pajamas are made of 100% breathable cotton and great for sensitive skin. Plus, their cuffed hems are stylish and won’t roll up while you’re sleeping. They’re also very budget-friendly with prices ranging from $10 to 25. Plus, they’re on Oprah’s Favorite Things List for 2018; you can find our favorite things from Oprah’s list here.

Target

One place that always has the cutest holiday pajamas is Target. Stay cozy while gathering around the tree and enjoying festive activities with the Holiday Fuzzy Bear Fair Isle Family Pajamas that has pieces for the entire family from $12. The women’s, men’s and children’s pajama sets include Fair Isle pajama pants with a bear, snowman, or pine tree pattern plus fuzzy white hoodies. They even feature ears on the hood for a fun look. I also love that this set has option for dogs or cats for just $10.

Elf on the Shelf

Does your child love Elf of the Shelf? Many children do and these pajamas will get you ready for when the Elf returns to your home. You can even personalize them with your names. They feature striped pants and arm sleeves as well as a logo that says, “Let’s Be Jolly.” Your family will be as adorable as ever and these PJs will be great for family photos too. They start at $45.

Macy’s

Fleece holiday pajamas are a great way to stay warm during cool winter nights. That’s why Macy’s Winter Fairisle Mix and Match Pajamas are perfect for the holidays. These pajamas are also onesies for the ultimate cozy experience. This set even includes styles for your dog, so they can join in on the family fun, too. The prices in this collection range from $15 to $25.

Which pajama set is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.