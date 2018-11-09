Logitech’s Multi-Device Keyboard returns to Amazon low at $45 (25% off), more from $65

- Nov. 9th 2018 9:02 am ET

Amazon offers the Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for $44.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 25% discount and matches the previous Amazon all-time low. This keyboard features Logitech FLOW, which allows it to pair with multiple computers and effortlessly switch between them. Over 480 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

We also spotted the Logitech G613 Lightspeed Mechanical Keyboard for $64.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s good for a $45 discount from the going rate and another new Amazon all-time low. Rated 4/5 stars from over 100 shoppers. 

Lastly, Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale is packed with different mechanical keyboards. You’ll find our top selections down below:

Logitech K780 FLOW Keyboard features:

The K780 multi-device is a fully equipped, beautifully finished computer keyboard that also works perfectly with smartphones and tablets.* Enjoy quiet, comfortable typing, switching easily between three devices you enter text on. Use K780 as a regular keyboard or combine with a compatible Logitech FLOW mouse (sold separately) to type, copy, paste and move files seamlessly between computers.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
