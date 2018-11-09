Nyko’s $12 Charge Block Pro makes powering your Switch Pro Controller easy (25% off)

Nov. 9th 2018

Amazon offers the Nyko Charge Block Pro for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at $11.97 shipped. Normally selling for $16 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a 25% discount and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still sells for $20 direct from Nyko. This charger makes keeping your Pro Controller fully-powered a breeze with its one-drop adapter. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Want to keep your Pro controller and your Joy-Con ready to go? PowerA’s dual charger is a great solution to add to your gaming setup. Looking to outfit your Switch with more accessories? These are our five favorite add-ons from $20.

Nyko Charge Block Pro features:

  • Patented, dongle design allows for easy, one-handed drop and charge functionality
  • Connect multiple Charge Blocks together from different platforms
  • Plugs into a USB port or wall outlet to recharge
  • Pass-through charging indicator located on the top of the dongle

