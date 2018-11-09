Add the top-rated sci-fi thriller Pines to your Kindle eBook library for FREE (Reg. $10+)

Amazon offers the Pines (The Wayward Pines Trilogy Book 1) Kindle eBook for FREE. Regularly up to $30 as a hardcover book and $10 as a paperback, this is a great way to pick up a new bit of reading material ahead of the holiday season. Over 8,000 reviewers have left a 4.1/5 star rating, so you know it’s worth a look. Head below for a quick description or learn more on this page.

Secret service agent Ethan Burke arrives in Wayward Pines, Idaho, with a clear mission: locate and recover two federal agents who went missing in the bucolic town one month earlier. But within minutes of his arrival, Ethan is involved in a violent accident. He comes to in a hospital, with no ID, no cell phone, and no briefcase. The medical staff seems friendly enough, but something feels…off. As the days pass, Ethan’s investigation into the disappearance of his colleagues turns up more questions than answers. Why can’t he get any phone calls through to his wife and son in the outside world? Why doesn’t anyone believe he is who he says he is? And what is the purpose of the electrified fences surrounding the town? Are they meant to keep the residents in? Or something else out? Each step closer to the truth takes Ethan further from the world he thought he knew, from the man he thought he was, until he must face a horrifying fact—he may never get out of Wayward Pines alive.