Give Xbox Game Pass a try for a month at just $1 right now (Reg. $10), more

Xbox Game Pass offers over 100 on demand games right on your Xbox One (with more on the way) and today we have a great deal on this service. Microsoft is now offering new subscribers 1-month access for just $1. Regularly $10 a month, this is 90% off and a great way to dive in and give Game Pass a shot. It is still listed at $30 for 3 months or $60 for half a year at Amazon. Outside of that 14-day free trial, this is about as good a deal as we have seen. It does not appear as though the free trial will stack with the $1 promotional offer, however. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for more details.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
We also spotted that neogames (99.3% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering a Sony 1-year PlayStation Plus Membership for $47 shipped. That’s $13 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is in line with what we typically see for discounted pricing. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
You grab a backwards compatible copy of Crackdown for free right now and you can still score an Xbox One X PUBG Bundle with an Elite controller for up to $150 off. It’s that time of year so make sure you’re prepared for the biggest Xbox Black Friday deals.
Xbox Game Pass:
- Get unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One for one low price
- Play highly-anticipated new games like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and Crackdown 3 the day they’re released
- Experience a huge variety of games from every genre, plus blockbusters and critically acclaimed indie titles
- Enjoy new additions to the Xbox Game Pass catalog every month—you’ll always have something new to play
- Download and discover titles you’ve always wanted to play, and revisit favorites that you’ve been missing