Neato’s D4 Robot Vacuum offers a D-shaped design that lets it clean corners: $422 ($80 off)

Amazon is offering the Neato Robotics D4 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for $421.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg. Today’s deal is the first price drop we’ve seen and about $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart. This vacuum works with Alexa, has an app, and its D-shape design allows it to clean corners unlike many of the alternatives. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Forfeit the D-shaped design and save with the eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S for $200. It costs about half the price and you can choose a white or black color for your home.
Neato Robotics D4 Vacuum features:
- Navigates with lasers. Genius. Lasersmart technology scans and maps your entire house, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern. It even lets the robot see in the dark
- Out of bounds for robots. Set up virtual no-go lines that tell your robot where not to go, so it avoids things like pet bowls and piles of toys
Neato Botvac D6 Laser Guided Vacuum gets first price drop to $571 ($160 off), more from $248 https://t.co/1LEJPUfMHt by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/3pWJsUpS6O
