Neato’s D4 Robot Vacuum offers a D-shaped design that lets it clean corners: $422 ($80 off)

Amazon is offering the Neato Robotics D4 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for $421.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg. Today’s deal is the first price drop we’ve seen and about $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart. This vacuum works with Alexa, has an app, and its D-shape design allows it to clean corners unlike many of the alternatives. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Forfeit the D-shaped design and save with the eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S for $200. It costs about half the price and you can choose a white or black color for your home.

Neato Robotics D4 Vacuum features:

  • Navigates with lasers. Genius. Lasersmart technology scans and maps your entire house, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern. It even lets the robot see in the dark
  • Out of bounds for robots. Set up virtual no-go lines that tell your robot where not to go, so it avoids things like pet bowls and piles of toys

