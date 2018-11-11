The HomeKit-enabled ecobee4 Smart Thermostat gets 20% price drop: $199 (Reg. $249)

Amazon offers the ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat with Alexa for $199 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $249, today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention and a match of the price expected from early Black Friday ad leaks. This is a full-featured smart thermostat with HomeKit compatibility, a built-in Alexa speaker and much more. It also ships with an extra room sensor, which is perfect for keeping track of temperatures in various areas of your home. This ensures that your space is evenly heated and cooled. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If ecobee4 is a bit of overkill for your setup, consider going with this top-rated option from Emerson for nearly 50% less. You won’t get the color display or Alexa, but it’s still a capable smart thermostat.

ecobee4 features: