Skip the Black Friday madness, get a Sharp 4K HDR Smart TV from $249 today

Walmart offers the Sharp 50-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $249 shipped. Originally $400, we’ve seen it more recently for around $350. Today’s deal is $25 less than our previous mention. You can upgrade to the larger 55-inch model for $299 (Reg. $400). This is a solid price on a full-featured TV with 4K, HDR, smart functionality and more. You’ll find three HDMI inputs on the back to connect up all of your gear. Rated 3.5/5 stars.
Be sure to check out our Black Friday guide for details on upcoming TV deals. We are expecting to see plenty of aggressive offers throughout November. And don’t forget to leverage your savings from today’s price drop towards a few extra HDMI cables to get your setup started.
Sharp 4K UHDTV features:
Spectacular color and clarity is only the beginning for the Sharp 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV (LC-55Q7030U). Experience a richer picture quality with four times the pixel resolution of Full HD and take your entertainment to a new level. Equipped High-Dynamic-Range (HDR), this TV gives you blacker blacks and whiter whites when watching video. This Smart TV comes with all of your favorite streaming channels such as Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, Facebook and access to thousands of movies and TV episodes. You’ll be immersed in sound (thanks to dbx-tv) from the built-in TV speakers. Even fast action sequences are crisp, smooth, and prominent enough to turn your living room into a theatre with big-screen thrills.