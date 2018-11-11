Skip the Black Friday madness, get a Sharp 4K HDR Smart TV from $249 today

Walmart offers the Sharp 50-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $249 shipped. Originally $400, we’ve seen it more recently for around $350. Today’s deal is $25 less than our previous mention. You can upgrade to the larger 55-inch model for $299 (Reg. $400). This is a solid price on a full-featured TV with 4K, HDR, smart functionality and more. You’ll find three HDMI inputs on the back to connect up all of your gear. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Be sure to check out our Black Friday guide for details on upcoming TV deals. We are expecting to see plenty of aggressive offers throughout November. And don’t forget to leverage your savings from today’s price drop towards a few extra HDMI cables to get your setup started.

Sharp 4K UHDTV features: