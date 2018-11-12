Go wireless with an AmazonBasics Ergonomic Mouse for $9.50 shipped (Reg. $15+)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Compact Ergonomic Wireless Mouse in various colors from $9.41 shipped. Regularly $15 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports a compact design, wireless connectivity via a USB receiver, and 33-foot range. It’s an easy way to add a wireless mouse at home or while on-the-go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

This is about as good as it gets when it comes to wireless mouse deal prices. You can see that many of the alternatives on Amazon are priced higher than today’s $9 listing. You can find various options for slightly less without the ergonomic design, however.

AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse features: