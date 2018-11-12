Anker’s 1-day Gold Box is filled w/ accessories + stocking stuffers from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon offers up to 30% off its Car Chargers and Accessories from $9.09. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is the Roav SmartCharge F2 Bluetooth Receiver and USB Charger for $19.97. That’s good for over 20% off the regular going rate and $0.01 less than the previous all-time low. This all-in-one car charger features dual 2.4A USB charging ports and a Bluetooth receiver that easily adds wireless playback to your ride. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Roav SmartCharge F2 brings Bluetooth connectivity to any car. Broadcast audio from your phone on an FM bandwidth and hear it through your car’s sound system. Enjoy your music and make hands-free calls while you drive. Broadcast music on your mobile phone to an FM frequency for perfect stereo sound delivered through your vehicle’s sound system. Seamlessly adjust the frequency through the Roav Charger app to ensure you always have the strongest signal. Just plug in, tune your car’s radio and SmartCharge F2 to the same FM frequency, and be on your way while listening to your favorite beats.