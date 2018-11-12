Arlo Pro 2-Camera System bundle includes an outdoor mount for $239 ($300 value)

Walmart offers the Arlo Pro Two-Camera Security System bundled with an outdoor mount for $239 shipped. That’s good for a 15% discount from the going rate at Best Buy on the system alone, with the extra mount adding up to a total savings of $60. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and is the lowest we’ve seen. Arlo’s cameras are headlined by free seven-day cloud DVR as well as a waterproof form-factor and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 13,000 shoppers. Head below for more details.
If you want the Arlo features without the higher-end price tag for the Pro system, consider picking up the $100 Arlo Q Camera. It still features seven-day cloud DVR and more, but with a standalone form factor.
Arlo Pro Camera System features:
Monitor what matters most with this set of two Arlo Pro Smart Home wireless cameras. They’re simple to mount and set up – whether you’re using the standard wall mounts or the adjustable outdoor security mount which is included. Includes Arlo Pro Smart Home base station with two wireless cameras, power adapter, power cable, two rechargeable batteries, ethernet cable, two wall mounts, outdoor security mount, screws, window decal, and quick-start guide. Each weather-resistant camera has infrared night vision, a 130-degree viewing angle, and an 8X digital zoom, providing comprehensive coverage wherever you need it, inside or out.