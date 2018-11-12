Arlo Pro 2-Camera System bundle includes an outdoor mount for $239 ($300 value)

Walmart offers the Arlo Pro Two-Camera Security System bundled with an outdoor mount for $239 shipped. That’s good for a 15% discount from the going rate at Best Buy on the system alone, with the extra mount adding up to a total savings of $60. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and is the lowest we’ve seen. Arlo’s cameras are headlined by free seven-day cloud DVR as well as a waterproof form-factor and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 13,000 shoppers. Head below for more details.

If you want the Arlo features without the higher-end price tag for the Pro system, consider picking up the $100 Arlo Q Camera. It still features seven-day cloud DVR and more, but with a standalone form factor.

Arlo Pro Camera System features: