Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are favorite stores for the hunter fisherman everywhere. And, well, it’s just a fun place to go in my opinion. I love visiting the massive stores and seeing hundreds of things I didn’t know existed before I went. We’ve already covered dozens of Black Friday ads so far, and we’re just under two weeks from the holiday hits. Now, it’s time to take a look at the 52-page Bass Pro Shops Black Friday ad leak.

Nomad Base Station

The deals will start on Wednesday, November 21st. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will even be open on Thanksgiving Day from 8 AM to 6 PM. For Black Friday, the stores will be open from 5 AM-11 AM. So, if there’s a doorbuster or in-store only discount you’re after, it’s best to get there early.

You’ll also be able to score free 2-day FedEx shipping on most online items. Do note that some deals are in-store only, so you might not be able to get everything you’re wanting if you avoid hitting the store this year.

Stand-out sales in Bass Pro Shops Black Friday ad leak:

There are numerous sales here, like the jeans on the front page which drop to $10 from $30. There’s also the TrueTimber Kanati 4×4 SUV 6V Battery-Operated Ride-On Truck for Kids or the Chevrolet Rollplay 6V Red Chevy Silverado Z71 Sport Edition Ride-On Truck for Kids which will each be discounted to $100 from $180.

Hunters will enjoy the Wildgame Innovations Cloak Pro 14 LightsOut Game Camera 2-Pack for $100, which would regularly be around $160 when you pick up two. These 14MP cameras are perfect for keeping an eye on the trail and learning when is the best time to go hunting. These cameras will operate for up to 1 year or 30,000 photos on a single set of 8 AA batteries (but be sure to pick some good rechargeable ones up). And you’ll need an SD card, which this 32GB model would be a great pickup as well.

Or you can pick up the fisherman in your life a Lowrance HOOK2 5 TripleShot US Inland Maps Fishfinder / Chartplotter Combo for $300, which is $100 off the normal price. This is a must-have for any fisherman as it can help plot a great course when going out on the lake. Through its “game-changing” auto-tuning sonar, you’ll be able to find fish anywhere.

Other notable discounts:

Bass Pro Shops Black Friday 2018 ad scan:

Source: BestBlackFriday

