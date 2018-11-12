Assemble these LEGO City, Star Wars, Technic kits from $14: Scout Trooper & Speeder Bike $36, more

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper & Speeder Bike 75532 for $35.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for closer to $50, that’s good for a $14 discount and a new all-time low. For comparison, we last saw it down to $38. This 452-piece set stacks up to an over 16-inch long speeder bike complete with a posable scout trooper. Built mainly from Technic pieces, it’s great for putting on display or hands-on play. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Star Wars Scout Trooper & Speeder Bike features: