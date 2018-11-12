Assemble these LEGO City, Star Wars, Technic kits from $14: Scout Trooper & Speeder Bike $36, more

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper & Speeder Bike 75532 for $35.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for closer to $50, that’s good for a $14 discount and a new all-time low. For comparison, we last saw it down to $38. This 452-piece set stacks up to an over 16-inch long speeder bike complete with a posable scout trooper. Built mainly from Technic pieces, it’s great for putting on display or hands-on play. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more LEGO deals.
Other notable LEGO deals include:
- Storage Brick 2×2: $14 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Power Functions Motor Set: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Ninjago Movie Master Falls: $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Creator Modular Modern Home: $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Town People pack Fun at the beach: $26 (Reg. $40) | Target
Star Wars Scout Trooper & Speeder Bike features:
- Highly posable Scout trooper buildable figure features pouch and bag detailing, iconic helmet and a detachable, leg-mounted blaster pistol
- Also includes a buildable speeder bike with spring-loaded shooter, handlebar and footrests to mount the Scout trooper, movable flaps, detailed panels and a play/display handle
- LEGO Star Wars toy features a sturdy and durable design for intense action play
- Scout trooper stands over 9 inches (24cm) high
- Speeder bike measures over 6 inches (16cm) high, 16 inches (42cm) long and 4 inches (11cm) wide