This morning Nomad has announced its newest Apple-friendly accessory: a handmade leather Apple AirPod case. It’s a sleek way to bring some style to the AirPod’s plastic casing. Although it isn’t the first of its kind per se, it does deliver a luxurious home for your earbuds. Head below for a quick look at the Nomad AirPods Rugged Case.

Nomad AirPods Rugged Case delivers a luxurious home

The Nomad AirPods Rugged Case arrives today with a $30 price tag in two different finishes, brown or black. Each one slips directly over your existing AirPod case with a cutout for the Lightning port. Like the rest of Nomad’s offerings, it’s designed to wear beautiful overtime with an aged patina.

Designed to give your AirPods a classic, yet bold new look. This minimalist, two-piece Rugged Case is built with genuine, vegetable-tanned leather from one of America’s oldest tanneries. The leather is designed to beautifully patina with time, creating an AirPod case truly unique to you.

Pre-order the Nomad AirPods Rugged Case today

Nomad is currently accepting pre-orders for its new $30 AirPods Rugged Case in both colors. it’s slated to ship on November 15th to early birds. Learn more here.