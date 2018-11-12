Parallels brings 30 utility tools to your Mac or PC for $10 (Orig. $20)

Sometimes, the smallest tasks can take the longest time. Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows is a neat app that helps you get the little things done, with 30 great productivity tools. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription for $9.99 (Orig. $19.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

You can think of Parallels Toolbox as your digital Swiss army knife. Inside one lightweight window, you have a range of great tools for getting things done.

For instance, the app can help you track down and delete junk files or record a video of your screen. Presentation Mode lets you disable bouncing icons and other distractions on your desktop, and you can also download online videos with a click.

In addition, the app lets you create GIFs, put your computer in airplane mode, set an alarm, record audio snippets, and much more. You can even use Parallels Toolbox to reveal hidden files and uninstall other apps. All of these features are just a click away in your toolbar.

Order now to get Parallels Toolbox for $9.99 on a one-year license.