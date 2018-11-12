WD Elements 4TB Desktop Hard Drive drops to new low of $72 shipped (Reg. $100)

GameStop offers the WD Elements 4TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $71.97 shipped. That’s good for a $28 discount from the going rate at Amazon and B&H, beats the all-time low at Amazon by $8, and is the best we’ve seen. For comparison, most other 4TB desktop hard drives sell for $90 or more at Amazon. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 400 customers.

Alternatively, if you need storage for on-the-go, Seagate’s highly-rated 2TB Portable Hard Drive is only $58.50 and features a compact form factor.

