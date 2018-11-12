WD Elements 4TB Desktop Hard Drive drops to new low of $72 shipped (Reg. $100)

- Nov. 12th 2018 9:21 am ET

Get this deal
$100 $72
0

GameStop offers the WD Elements 4TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $71.97 shipped. That’s good for a $28 discount from the going rate at Amazon and B&H, beats the all-time low at Amazon by $8, and is the best we’ve seen. For comparison, most other 4TB desktop hard drives sell for $90 or more at Amazon. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 400 customers.

Alternatively, if you need storage for on-the-go, Seagate’s highly-rated 2TB Portable Hard Drive is only $58.50 and features a compact form factor.

WD Elements 4TB Desktop Hard Drive features:

  • 4TB Storage Capacity
  • Micro-USB 3.0 Interface (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
  • AC Powered
  • USB 2.0 Compatible
  • Preformatted NTFS for Windows
  • Mac Compatible with Reformatting
  • Includes USB Cable
Get this deal
$100 $72

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best GameStop Deals

Best GameStop Deals

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
WD

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go