Pair your MacBook with a new monitor from $150: Acer 27-inch Curved 144Hz: $200, more

- Nov. 13th 2018 3:11 pm ET

Newegg offers the Acer ED273 27-inch Curved 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 shipped when code EMCEEES35 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $250 at Amazon, that’s good for a 20% discount and is $19 under the all-time low there. Features include HDMI, DisplayPort and DVI inputs, a 144Hz refresh rate, and more. Over 120 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Head below for more monitor discounts. 

If you’ll be pairing any of these monitors with your new MacBook, use your savings to grab a USB-C to HDMI cable so you can use the display right out of the box. And be sure to check out LG’s 29-inch USB-C monitor, which is the perfect iPad or MacBook companion at $179.

Other notable monitor deals:

Acer 27-inch Curved 144Hz Monitor features:

  • 27″ LCD Curved 1800R Frameless 1920×1080 FHD
  • 144Hz High Refresh Rate
  • 4ms (GTG) Ultra-Fast Response Time
  • AMD FreeSync reduces Screen Tearing
  • Wide Viewing Angle – 178 degree Visible
  • DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort, Audio out

