Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors & more up to 50% off at Sunglass Hut’s Early Black Friday Sale

Sunglass Hut takes up to 50% off a selection of men’s and women’s sunglasses during its Early Access Black Friday Sale. Find great deals on Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and more. Plus, all orders bag free 2-day shipping.
The men’s Oakley Silver Aviator Sunglasses are a must-have and can be worn year-round. Originally priced at $173, you can find them marked down to $84. These sunglasses are timeless and can be easily paired with suits or workout attire. Even though they’re labeled as menswear, these sunglasses would also suit women’s styles. Plus, the mirrored lens frames are very stylish for this season. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ray-Ban Blue & Gold Round $84 (Orig. $178)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Tortoise Square $98 (Orig. $205)
- Oakley Silver Aviator Sunglasses $84 (Orig. $173)
- Armani Exchange Square Sunglasses $49 (Orig. $105)
- Sunglass Hut Collection Pilot Sunglasses $56 (Orig. $119)
Our top picks for women include:
- Prada Hallmark Sunglasses $164 (Orig. $340)
- Michael Kors Polarized Marrakesh $87 (Orig. $179)
- Coach American Tortoise Sunglasses $98 (Orig. $200)
- Michael Kors La Jolla Aviators $77 (Orig. $159)
- Tory Burch Aviator Sunglasses $98 (Orig. $200)
