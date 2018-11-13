Nordstrom Rack’s Boot Up Sale takes up to 40% off UGG, Sorel, Sperry & more

For a limited time only, the Nordstrom Rack Boot Up Sale is offering up to 40% off top brands including UGG, Sorel, TOMS, Sperry, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery. The men’s Sorel Portzman Leather Boots are very stylish for fall and winter. Plus, they’re are on sale for $90, which is down from their original rate of $180. These boots are functional with a water-proof exterior and cushioned footbed for additional comfort.
Another great option is the men’s Sorel Cheyanne Premium Rain Boots for $66, or $64 off the original price. These boots features a pull-on style that will get you out of the door in a breeze. Plus, you can style them with jeans or khakis alike.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sorel Cheyanne Premium Rain Boot $66 (Orig. $130)
- TOMS Ashland Leather Boots $90 (Orig. $170)
- Sperry Brewster Plaid Duck Boot $85 (Orig. $100)
- UGG Halfdan Hiking Boot $100 (Orig. $190)
- Sorel Portzman Waterproof Leather Boot $90 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- UGG Classic Short Boot $120 (Orig. $165)
- Sperry Syren Gulf Waterproof Boot $80 (Orig. $120)
- Merrell Mid Lace Boot $127 (Orig. $220)
- Bearpaw Quilted Lace-Up Boot $110 (Orig. $130)
- Michael Kors Stretch Rain Boot $90 (Orig. $165)
- …and even more deals…