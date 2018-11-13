Instant Pot’s new Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker gets first price drop to $60 shipped (25% off)

- Nov. 13th 2018 1:34 pm ET

Amazon offers the Instant Pot SSV800 Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker for $59.99 shipped. Normally selling for $80, that’s good for a 25% discount and is the first price drop that we’ve tracked on this sous vide cooker. It’s down to a new Amazon all-time low as well. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Also, Instant Pot is one of the most well-known brands in the kitchen appliance space.

Instant Pot’s new sous vide Cooker is one of the most competitive offers we’re seeing, with most other models selling for $100 or so. Want to bring home a new pot to go with the cooker? T-fal’s highly-rated 8-qt. Stock Pot will be right at home in your kitchen.

Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker features:

  • Creates Quality Dishes – Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator prepares high-end restaurant quality dishes at home, turning home cooks into gourmet chefs
  • Consistent Cooking – Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator creates and maintains an even and accurately controlled cooking water-bath for perfect cooking results each and every time
  • Sous vide cooks easily, cooking times range from 10 minutes to 72 hours and temperature ranges from 104F – 195F / 40C – 90C
  • Easy-to-Use – Easy-to-read display, touch-screen digital controls, lightweight stainless steel with a rubber coating on the handle.
  • Active Pump System – Accu Slim Sous Vide Circulates water without relying on convection currents, resulting in uniformly heated water bath free of hot or cool spots.
