If you have an Instant Pot, then you must download this FREE cookbook & how-to guide

Amazon offers downloads of the Instant Pot Cookbook: The Ultimate Guide Plus 101 Delicious Recipes Kindle eBook for FREE. Same at Barnes & Noble for NOOK. That’s $9 under buying the paperback edition. Whether you already own this popular cooking device or plan on snagging one during Black Friday sales, you should download this eBook to your library. Not only does it contain over 100 recipes, it also features handy tips on making the most of your Instant Pot. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Instant Pot Cookbook topics include:

Instant pots

Different features of an instant pot

How to use an instant pot

Best tips and practices

Foods not to cook with an instant pot

Safety tips

How to clean an instant pot

Measurement conversion chart

101 delicious and healthy recipes