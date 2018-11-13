Ease aches and pains with a Mynt Massager Pillow from $28 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HelloMynt (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers various versions of its popular massagers from $28 shipped. There are three different options to choose from, headlined by the Shiatsu Massage Pillow at $28, which is good for $12 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low by $1. This model features four massaging nodes and integrated heat to keep you warm. Rated 4.5/5 stars. If you’re looking for an upgraded option, consider going with the Neck Massager and Pillow for $34.99. That’s good for $15 off the regular rate and the best available. This model is upgraded to eight massagers and can be worn just about anywhere for relief on-the-go. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals.
Mynt Massager Pillows feature:
- Broader Massage: 4 wide nodes deliver an immersive shiatsu massage. 3D treatment targets pressure points – relaxing, refreshing and soothing aches and pains.
- Turn Up The Heat: Cutting-edge PTC technology delivers warmth that’s faster-heating, safer and a consistent temperature.
- Tailored To You: Curve-design contours to your body, while micro-mesh is kind to skin. Light, compact and featuring a super simple single-button interface.
- No Limits: Unwind from head to toe in the bedroom, the office, or even on the road – car adapter included.