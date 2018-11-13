Keep your home safe with the Nest Secure Starter Pack for $260 shipped (Reg. $400)

A4C offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack (H1500ES) with 2 Detect Sensors & 2 Tags for $259.99 shipped when you use code NEST10 at checkout. Normally, this starter kit goes for $400 at retailers like Home Depot and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you already own items in the Nest ecosystem, like a thermostat or camera, this is a great addition to your household. Rated 4.8/5 stars at Home Depot.

Nomad Base Station

Expand your smart home even further by picking up the Nest x Yale Smart Lock for $215 shipped from $280.

For those who are not in the Nest ecosystem or want to save a few bucks, opt for the Ring Alarm Home Security System for $199 shipped. This would be a good alternative for those who prefer the Ring ecosystem or just want to save some cash on a smart home security system.

Nest Secure Starter Pack features: