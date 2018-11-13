Keep your home safe with the Nest Secure Starter Pack for $260 shipped (Reg. $400)

- Nov. 13th 2018 2:57 pm ET

0

A4C offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack (H1500ES) with 2 Detect Sensors & 2 Tags for $259.99 shipped when you use code NEST10 at checkout. Normally, this starter kit goes for $400 at retailers like Home Depot and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you already own items in the Nest ecosystem, like a thermostat or camera, this is a great addition to your household. Rated 4.8/5 stars at Home Depot.

Nomad Base Station

Expand your smart home even further by picking up the Nest x Yale Smart Lock for $215 shipped from $280.

For those who are not in the Nest ecosystem or want to save a few bucks, opt for the Ring Alarm Home Security System for $199 shipped. This would be a good alternative for those who prefer the Ring ecosystem or just want to save some cash on a smart home security system.

Nest Secure Starter Pack features:

  • 3 security levels include alarm off, home and guarding, and away and guarding
  • Security alerts let you know what triggered an alarm, giving you the option to call the police or an emergency contact
  • No Rush feature enables you to arm and disarm the alarm at your own pace, with a friendly voice alerting you to how much time you have left
  • Remind Me alerts enable you to arm your system directly from your smartphone
  • Tags are suitable for children, family members, dog walkers, babysitters, or anyone who requires access to your secured home

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Nest

Nest
A4C

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide