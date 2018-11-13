Upgrade your home media server with QNAP’s 3-Bay NAS Storage System at $170 ($60 off)

Today only, Woot offers the QNAP TS-328 3-bay Diskless Personal NAS Storage System for $169.99 Prime shipped. Those without access to a Prime membership will pay a $6 flat rate delivery fee. That’s good for an over 25% discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $54, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 65% of shoppers.
QNAP’s NAS is the perfect way to grow your home media server. It features three hard drive bays, H.264/H.265 hardware transcoding and more. The TS-328 doesn’t come with any hard drives, which is why I can’t recommend enough that you pick up some WD RED drives to fill your new NAS.
They come in a variety of storage tiers and are made specifically for use inside NAS. I just upgraded to a Synology NAS and picked up four of the WD Red 8TB drives to deck out the system.
QNAP TS-328 NAS features:
The TS-328 3-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP is their first NAS with only three drive bays, which allows users to build a RAID 5 array with the fewest possible hard drives, while also helping to ensure improved data protection, system performance, and greater available storage space, since only one drive is used for RAID 5’s data redundancy. The TS-328 features a minimalist design that fits into your home or commercial space and with a variety of multimedia applications, 10-bit H.264/H.265 hardware decoding and transcoding, and cross-device file backup and synchronization, the TS-328 provides a highly cost-effective solution for storage, backup, file management, and sharing.