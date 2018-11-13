Top Greener’s early Black Friday deals have 20% off USB outlets, motion sensors, and more from $21

Top Greener Inc. via Amazon is expanding its early Black Friday deals by taking 20% off yet another selection of USB wall outlets, motion sensors, and more starting at $21 shipped. In order to lock in the savings you’ll need to apply code TGBF2018 at checkout. Ratings are solid across the board, with many of Top Greener’s products carrying 4+ star ratings from hundreds. Be sure to head below to take a full look at the early Black Friday discounts.
Notable discounts include:
USB Outlets:
- Dual 2.4A USB Ports: $23.50 (Reg. $29)
- 1 USB-A and 1 USB-C Port: $30 (Reg. $37)
- Double Outlet w/ USB-A and USB-C ports: $21 (Reg. $26)
- Single Outlet w/ 3 USB-A Ports 2-pack: $31.50 (Reg. $40)
- 6-pack: $90 (Reg. $113)
Motion Sensors:
- PIR Ceiling Motion Sensor: $31 (Reg. $39)
- Wireless Motion Sensor with LED Light 2-pack: $26 (Reg. $32)
- In-Wall PIR Motion Sensor Switch 4-pack: $44 (Reg. $53)
Wall Plates:
- Nickel 1-Gang Screwless Wall Plates 10-pack: $25.50 (Reg. $32)
- Nickel 2-Gang Screwless Wall Plates 10-pack: $45 (Reg. $56)
Top Greener Wall Outlet features:
- In-Wall Quick Charge 2.0 USB wall outlet, providing 75% faster charging to compatible devices
- Two Quick Charge 2.0 USB ports, each port reaches 18 Watts output, charge two devices at full speed simultaneously
- Compatible with: Samsung Galaxy S7, S6, Plus, Note 4 & 5, LG G4, Nexus 6 and more. *Please check Qulacomm’s official site for full compatibility list