Top Greener’s early Black Friday deals have 20% off USB outlets, motion sensors, and more from $21

- Nov. 13th 2018 9:43 am ET

0

Top Greener Inc. via Amazon is expanding its early Black Friday deals by taking 20% off yet another selection of USB wall outlets, motion sensors, and more starting at $21 shipped. In order to lock in the savings you’ll need to apply code TGBF2018 at checkout. Ratings are solid across the board, with many of Top Greener’s products carrying 4+ star ratings from hundreds. Be sure to head below to take a full look at the early Black Friday discounts.

Notable discounts include:

USB Outlets:

Motion Sensors:

Wall Plates:

Top Greener Wall Outlet features:

  • In-Wall Quick Charge 2.0 USB wall outlet, providing 75% faster charging to compatible devices
  • Two Quick Charge 2.0 USB ports, each port reaches 18 Watts output, charge two devices at full speed simultaneously
  • Compatible with: Samsung Galaxy S7, S6, Plus, Note 4 & 5, LG G4, Nexus 6 and more. *Please check Qulacomm’s official site for full compatibility list

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Green Deals Top Greener

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go