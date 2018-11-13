Expand your home network w/ the TP-Link 16-port Gigabit switch for $55 (Reg. $70)

- Nov. 13th 2018 9:10 pm ET

Amazon offers the TP-Link 16-Port Gigabit Network Switch for $55 shipped. Normally $70, similar models fetch that much at Amazon and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You can never have enough Ethernet ports, and this is a great way to expand your home’s network with a single switch. TP-Link backs its gear with a lifetime warranty, so should anything happen, know that you’ll be covered. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If your wireless network needs a little help, check out the Netgear Nighthawk X6 Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $180 shipped. Regularly $230, this is a great high-end router that will blanket your home in great Wi-Fi coverage.

TP-Link 16-Port Gigabit Switch features:

  • 16 10/100/1000Mbps Auto-Negotiation RJ45 ports supporting Auto-MDI/MDIX
  • Green Ethernet technology saves power consumption
  • IEEE 802.3x flow control provides reliable data transfer
  • Steel housing, desktop or wall-mounting design
  • Support 802.1p/DSCP QoS and IGMP Snooping function

