Netgear’s Nighthawk 802.11ac Router upgrades your Wi-Fi with 3.2Gbps speeds for $180 ($50 off)

- Nov. 12th 2018 2:50 pm ET

Get this deal
$230 $180
0

Amazon offers the Netgear Nighthawk X6 Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $179.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and Walmart. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and is the lowest price we’ve seen throughout 2018. This tri-band router features up to 3.2Gbps network speeds, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, two USB inputs for hard drives or other accessories, and more. Over 21,500 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Use your savings from today’s sale to pair your new router with a highly-rated range extender for $39 at Amazon. Tired of paying your ISP a monthly fee to rent your modem? This refurb DOCSIS 3.0 model is on sale for just $32.50.

 Netgear Nighthawk X6 Router features:

  • Compatible with Amazon Echo/Alexa – Control your home network using voice commands
  • 3.2Gbps – The fastest combined Wi-Fi speed for uninterrupted streaming
  • Tri-Band Wi-Fi delivers more Wi-Fi to more devices, Six high performance antennas and powerful amplifiers deliver maximum range throughout your home
  • 1GHz dual core processor with three offload processors to boost performance, Smart Connect intelligently selects best Wi-Fi for every device
  • Implicit & explicit beamforming+ focuses Wi-Fi signals & delivers stronger connections for all your mobile devices, USB 3.0 port delivers high-speed storage access
Get this deal
$230 $180

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
mac accessories Walmart

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go