Netgear’s Nighthawk 802.11ac Router upgrades your Wi-Fi with 3.2Gbps speeds for $180 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the Netgear Nighthawk X6 Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $179.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and Walmart. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and is the lowest price we’ve seen throughout 2018. This tri-band router features up to 3.2Gbps network speeds, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, two USB inputs for hard drives or other accessories, and more. Over 21,500 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Use your savings from today’s sale to pair your new router with a highly-rated range extender for $39 at Amazon. Tired of paying your ISP a monthly fee to rent your modem? This refurb DOCSIS 3.0 model is on sale for just $32.50.

Netgear Nighthawk X6 Router features: