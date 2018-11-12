Netgear’s Nighthawk 802.11ac Router upgrades your Wi-Fi with 3.2Gbps speeds for $180 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the Netgear Nighthawk X6 Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $179.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and Walmart. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and is the lowest price we’ve seen throughout 2018. This tri-band router features up to 3.2Gbps network speeds, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, two USB inputs for hard drives or other accessories, and more. Over 21,500 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.
Netgear Nighthawk X6 Router features:
- Compatible with Amazon Echo/Alexa – Control your home network using voice commands
- 3.2Gbps – The fastest combined Wi-Fi speed for uninterrupted streaming
- Tri-Band Wi-Fi delivers more Wi-Fi to more devices, Six high performance antennas and powerful amplifiers deliver maximum range throughout your home
- 1GHz dual core processor with three offload processors to boost performance, Smart Connect intelligently selects best Wi-Fi for every device
- Implicit & explicit beamforming+ focuses Wi-Fi signals & delivers stronger connections for all your mobile devices, USB 3.0 port delivers high-speed storage access