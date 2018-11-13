Be ready for multiplayer gaming sessions with an extra Xbox One Wireless Controller: $35 (Reg. $50+)

- Nov. 13th 2018 12:34 pm ET

$35
0

rushhourwholesaler (95% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controllers for $34.99 shipped. That’s around $15 off the going rate found at most retailers and is within $1 of Amazon’s all-time low. Now is a great time to pick up an extra controller for multiplayer gaming sessions this holiday season. Rated 4+ stars by over 70% of reviewers.

Keep your controllers topped off and organized with this Dual Controller Charging Station for $21. Simply replace controller batteries with the included packs and  you’re ready to dock them whenever you’ve finished playing.

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller features:

  • Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10.
  • Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets
  • Stay on target with textured grip

$35

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Xbox One Microsoft

About the Author