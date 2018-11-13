Be ready for multiplayer gaming sessions with an extra Xbox One Wireless Controller: $35 (Reg. $50+)

rushhourwholesaler (95% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controllers for $34.99 shipped. That’s around $15 off the going rate found at most retailers and is within $1 of Amazon’s all-time low. Now is a great time to pick up an extra controller for multiplayer gaming sessions this holiday season. Rated 4+ stars by over 70% of reviewers.

Keep your controllers topped off and organized with this Dual Controller Charging Station for $21. Simply replace controller batteries with the included packs and you’re ready to dock them whenever you’ve finished playing.

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller features:

Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10.

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets

Stay on target with textured grip