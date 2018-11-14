Arlo’s Security System includes three 720p cameras at $190 shipped (30% off)

Newegg’s official eBay storefront offers the Arlo Three-Camera Security System for $189.99 shipped. That’s good for a $79 discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $34, and is the best we’ve tracked. Many of the upcoming Black Friday deals are on the higher-end Pro systems, so today’s discount is one of the lowest price points we’ll see for an introduction to the Arlo ecosystem. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 customers.
Arlo’s camera system features free seven-day cloud support, making it a fan-favorite of smart home owners. It also features water-resistance and integrates with Alexa, platforms like Home Assistant, and more.
If three cameras is still a little much for your needs, consider Arlo Q instead. The 1080p camera still features the usual roster of features, but is wired instead.
We also still have a notable deal on the Canary Indoor Cam at $49 (Reg. $75+)
Arlo Three-Camera Security System features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
- See in stunning clarity and sharper details with HD cameras and watch live streamed or recorded videos from your computer, smartphone or tablet using Arlo’s free App
- Patented 100% wire-free design and magnetic mounts let you discreetly place cameras where you want and monitor your home from every possible angle Night vision cameras with HD clarity even in the dark
- Motion activated cameras and customizable activity alerts provide real-time email or app notifications while home or away
- Indoor/Outdoor weather-resistant cameras install easily for DIY security so you can even monitor the exterior of your home