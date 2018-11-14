Arlo’s Security System includes three 720p cameras at $190 shipped (30% off)

Newegg’s official eBay storefront offers the Arlo Three-Camera Security System for $189.99 shipped. That’s good for a $79 discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $34, and is the best we’ve tracked. Many of the upcoming Black Friday deals are on the higher-end Pro systems, so today’s discount is one of the lowest price points we’ll see for an introduction to the Arlo ecosystem. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 customers.

Arlo’s camera system features free seven-day cloud support, making it a fan-favorite of smart home owners. It also features water-resistance and integrates with Alexa, platforms like Home Assistant, and more.

If three cameras is still a little much for your needs, consider Arlo Q instead. The 1080p camera still features the usual roster of features, but is wired instead.

We also still have a notable deal on the Canary Indoor Cam at $49 (Reg. $75+)

Arlo Three-Camera Security System features: