Keep an eye on things with the Alexa-enabled Canary Indoor Cam for $49 (Reg. $75+)

- Nov. 14th 2018 8:32 am ET

Amazon is offering the Canary View Indoor 1080p HD Security Camera with Wide-Angle Lens (CAN400USAGY) for $49 shipped. Originally $100, it has been closer to $75 at Amazon over the last 4 months or so. Today’s price matches the Amazon all-time low and the previous deal price at Target. This Alexa-enabled model has motion detection, 1080p HD video, 147-degree wide-angle lens, and a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) connection. Rated 4+ stars from over 240 Amazon customers. More details below.

While we are talking home security and Wi-Fi cams, there are a lot more where this came from. We still have the Nest Secure Starter Pack for $260 shipped (Reg. $400), the Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Deadbolt at $124.50 (Reg. $180), and the Arlo Pro 2-Camera System bundle for $239 ($300 value). But if you’re just looking for something quick and easy, the 1080p HD Wyze Cam gets solid ratings and is only $28 shipped.

Canary View Indoor 1080p HD Security Camera:

  • Home Security and Monitoring Solution – Always have eyes on home from your phone. Features bluetooth low energy
  • Most intelligence in a security device, at this price. Sensors: ambient light, capacitive touch
  • Works with Alexa – Stream video to Echo Show or Echo Spot. 100-240v power supply. Masking – Easily exclude areas from motion detection, like a ceiling fan
  • 1080p HD Video – Full color, 147° wide-angle lens, night vision with image pan and zoom. AI-powered Intelligence – Person detection / smart alerts included free
  • One-touch Emergency Services – Local police, fire, EMT numbers pre-populated in app. Smart Arm / Disarm – Automatic mode switching when you come and go
  • Privacy and Night Modes – Program to turn off recording when home, arm when sleeping. Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n)
Reg. $75+ $49

