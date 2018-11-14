We’ve covered quite a bit of Black Friday ad leaks so far, and more keep coming in. If you’re looking for a specific item, it can be a little daunting to know which retailer to visit when. We’re here to help! If you’re looking for a new streaming media player like the Fire or Chromecast, this is the guide for you. Keep reading to find the best Black Friday streaming media player deals.

Best Black Friday streaming media player deals:

Android TV/Chromecast:

Android TV is a lesser-known, but a very capable streaming platform. It’s powered by Android (obviously) but it works just the same with every device out there. All Android TV boxes have Chromecast built-in, so you can throw content from your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV with the simple click of a button. Android TV, however, goes one step beyond Chromecast: it includes a user interface. The NVIDIA SHIELD TV is one of the best Android TV devices out there, and it’ll be on sale for $160 at Newegg or Best Buy bundled with the game controller. This is one of the best deals we’ve tracked with the included game controller and it’s my personal favorite Android TV box. You can already pick it up, sans controller, for $140 (Reg. $179).

On the Chromecast front, the latest 3rd generation model will be discounted to $25 at Best Buy (or $45 if you buy two), which is up to $25 off the going rate. Staples, Target, and Meijer will also offer the 3rd generation Chromecast at $25. If you want to upgrade to 4K streaming, the Chromecast Ultra will drop to $50 at Best Buy, Target, and Staples, which is $20 off the going rate.

Amazon Fire TV:

If you’d rather use Amazon’s Fire TV platform, there are plenty of deals to go around there. Just about all major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Staples, Target, and Meijer will be offering the Fire TV Stick at $25, from its normal $40 price. You’ll be able to upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples. The Fire TV Cube will bring you a new style at $60 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Meijer from its regular $120 price (our review).

These streaming devices are great for the person who loves to use Amazon Prime Video and doesn’t rely on either Google’s or Apple’s TV services. This is a great way to drop your cable bill and still be able to stream Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Roku:

Roku is the tried and true platform when it comes to streaming. As one of the originals, it’s always a great option that works with just about any media provider. You’ll be able to pick up the budget-friendly Roku SE at Walmart for $20. Upgrade to the Streaming Stick for $30 at Best Buy or Target. If you need 4K UHD streaming, then the Roku Ultra 4K will be your best shot. It’ll be down to $48 at Walmart, and $50 at Best Buy, Meijer, and Target.

Apple TV:

We’re not seeing many Apple TV deals this year in the Black Friday ad leaks. That doesn’t mean it won’t be on sale, but that we just haven’t seen any yet. Meijer will offer $50 off your next purchase when you spend $149 or more on an Apple TV. If you live near the retailer, this might be a great choice for you if you already planned on picking up one of Apple’s streaming players.

Gaming consoles:

Picking up a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One is a great option if you want to get more function from your streaming player. Both consoles support Netflix, YouTube, and more. They also function as Blu-ray players if you want to play some physical media, as well. You’ll be able to pick up the PS4 Slim 1TB for $200 at most retailers, and the Xbox One S for around $200 from most retailers as well. You can learn more about the consoles that’ll be on sale this Black Friday in our Gaming Guide.

