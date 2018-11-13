Parsing through such a ridiculous number of sales can be a daunting task to say the least. But don’t worry, we are here to highlight the absolute best Black Friday gaming deals before they happen. We have already seen just about every major Black Friday 2018 ad and there are some clear winners emerging when it comes to consoles, games and accessories. Head below for a full breakdown of all best Black Friday 2018 gaming deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Best Black Friday gaming deals:

PlayStation 4/Xbox One S

Sony has announced its official Black Friday price drops on the base model PS4 slim in the form of a new Spider-Man configuration. When it comes to the absolute best Black Friday gaming deals, this is certainly one of the highlights from PlayStation this year. While there is still a possibility we see new deals hit, thus far the new $199.99 bundle is the most notable (and really the only) PS4 Slim 1TB deal we are seeing. It will be available at Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Meijer. And while we are expecting some kind of listing to pop up at Amazon at some point, GameStop and Target have already advertised this deal as starting on November 18th.

While clearly this will be one of those Black Friday deals that is available pretty much everywhere, jumping in first thing at Target and GameStop on the 18th can ensure you give yourself the best chance at securing the Spider-Man bundle.

As for the Xbox One S, Walmart will be offering the standard 1TB console (no games) for $229, but the Minecraft Creators Bundle is the best value we have seen. It will be available at $100 off the going rate at $199.99 from GameStop, Walmart, Microsoft, Best Buy, JCPenney and Meijer. However, Target is slightly edging out competition with a $199.99 price tag and a $20 gift card attached. Regular Kohl’s shoppers should note that it will also offer the Minecraft Creators Bundle for $199.99 with 1,000 in Minecoins and $60 in Kohl’s Cash.

GameStop and Microsoft will both be offering this deal starting November 18th, so be sure to give yourself as much as time as possible in case stock is limited come Thanksgiving Day.

PlayStation 4 Pro/Xbox One X

The PlayStation 4 Pro has sadly been left out of the Black Friday 2018 festivities so far. But we have hope. Even if it’s a late addition that hits later during the Thanksgiving weekend, we are expecting to see at least something despite it not making an appearance in Black Friday ads yet. Our fingers are crossed for Amazon and eBay to come through here.

We are expecting the Xbox One X to certainly be among the best Black Friday gaming deals this year. Whether it be for gifts or those upgrading from the S, Microsoft’s high-end machine will be seeing some solid discounts. Walmart and Microsoft will be offering a straight $100 off while Target and GameStop are both advertising it at $70 off.

We are also seeing deals on Xbox One X PUBG and Fallout 76 bundles at $430 from Walmart and Best Buy. But your best bet on the PUBG option will be Kohl’s which will have it at $400 with $120 in Kohl’s cash attached. While Meijer will slightly beat out the big boys on the Robot White Fallout 76 variant at $430 with a $30 gift card towards your next purchase.

Best Buy, however, will be offering Xbox One X with a copy of Battlefield V and an extra wireless controller for $430 shipped. That’s up to a $610 value or about $180 for the best overall value we have tracked thus far for Black Friday.

Most other retailers are listing the Xbox One X at $70 off so there will certainly be loads of deals to be had, but they won’t be quite as deep as the aforementioned options. Another thing to note here is that we could very well see custom bundle offers on eBay that beat out the Best Black Friday gaming deals advertised so far, but only time will tell at this point.

Nintendo Switch:

So far we haven’t really seen any notable Switch deals outside of the Newegg eBay offer at $30 off that hit last week. The brand new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle will certainly be available at just about all major retailers for $299.99, which is a nice $45+ in savings. We are also getting the new yellow and red Super Mario Maker 2DS bundle at $79.99 shipped. Again no direct savings here outside of the added $40 value of the game. Both of them will be available at Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Meijer.

We are also exciting to see Amazon listings go live at some point and there’s certainly a possibility we see Switch bundles hit eBay. Throughout the year we have Switch go down to around $260 and $270, so don’t be surprised to see some great bundle offers. Kohl’s, for example, will offer it with a Turtle Beach Headset, an RDS travel case and $90 in Kohl’s cash for $329.99 shipped. Which is so far the best overall value we are seeing if you’re already invested in to Kohl’s shopping.

Controllers/Accessories/Subscriptions

This year we are seeing the usual pricing on official controllers as part of the Best Black Friday gaming deals. We are also seeing some nice offers on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold. You’ll find all of your top picks and the lowest advertised prices int he list below:

PS4 Controllers $39 | Walmart $40 at most other retailers

| Walmart $39 | Walmart Xbox One Controller $40at most other retailers

PlayStation Plus 12 months $40 | Best Buy

| Best Buy Xbox Live Gold 12 months $50 | Target We are expecting see better deals on this one at eBay and elsewhere

| Target Nintendo Switch Controllers from $60 | Meijer

We haven’t really seen very many specific deals on third-party accessories but they will be out there. We know Best Buy will be offering up to 40% off a large selection of Switch gear as well third-party gamepads from $15.

PS4/Xbox One Games:

Switch Games:

$20 | Best Buy /Meijer Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

$35 | Walmart Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

$29 | Walmart FIFA 19

$35 | Walmart NBA 2K19

$20 off | Best Buy More Switch Games at

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.