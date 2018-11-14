Get multicolor HomeKit lighting on a budget with this $18 shipped LED Smart Bulb (Reg. $40)

Homesmart (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the Koogeek HomeKit-enabled Multicolor Smart LED Light Bulb for $17.99 shipped when checking out with code EQ4JIM82. That’s good for a $22 discount from the regular going rate and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve tracked. This color smart light bulb sports HomeKit control, making it a more budget-friendly alternative to Philips Hue. Nearly 65% of customers have left a 4+ star rating, and you can check out our hands-on review for more info.

If your smart home is based around Alexa or Assistant, consider picking up TP-Link’s highly-rated dimmable smart LED light bulb at $20 instead. It works with a wider array of platforms than Kogeek’s bulb, a;though you’re sacrificing multicolor lighting.

Koogeek HomeKit Smart Bulb features:

Offer 16 million colors to choose from and every color is dimmable in the Koogeek Home app, you can match different colors to create special atmospheres for every moment and personalize your home.

Easily connect to a 2.4 GHz WiFi network without a hub or bridge. It works with Apple HomeKit and supports Siri voice control. You can easily turn off lights with a single tap, without getting out of your comfortable bed.

You can set different timers to turn on or off Koogeek smart light bulbs. Wake up in the morning with your favorite light turned on automatically.

You can create scenes to control multiple connected bulbs at the same time. Customize lighting effects and create brilliant lights for parties or festivals.