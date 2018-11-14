Today, WaterField is revealing its all new Mac mini Travel Cases. Apple introduced us to its next generation mini at its most recent keynote alongside new iPad Pros and more. We found this small machine to be one of Apple’s most versatile Macs in our hands-on review, but for now we’ll take a look at the new WaterField protection solutions.

While most users probably think of the Mac mini as a stationary machine that’s going to sit in an office or editing suite, WaterField is taking a different approach here. The new Mac mini Travel Cases come in the form of an all-in-one messenger style bag plus a Mac mini sleeve designed to go inside your other bags. For anyone who might be looking to take this thing on the road and doesn’t want to lug it around in the box it came in, these WaterField carriers might come in handy for some.

Whether the new Mac mini is used for coding or power-editing video, or even as an entertainment center at home and on trips, the SleeveCase and Travel Case protect Apple’s portable power tool for creators on their road to inspiration.

New Mac mini Travel Cases:

The new Mac mini Travel Case features a ballistic nylon or waxed canvas finish with full grain leather accents, a soft plush interior, and 1-inch industrial webbing. You’re also looking at the YYK waterproof zippers and metal hardware WaterField usually implements. As opposed to the smaller Sleeve, which we will get to in a moment, this has dedicated pockets for the Mac mini itself as well as your Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, mouse, and extra cables.

Available in black or grizzly brown, the new Mac mini Travel Case is available for pre-order at $179 and will begin shipping in early January.

The new Mac mini Sleeve is a smaller cover designed to keep your new machine as safe as possible inside other bags. However, it looks like you could just use it on its own if you wanted. Again, you’re looking at a wax canvas or ballistic nylon shell with a 6mm neoprene interior and an optional strap add-on. This one is TSA-checkpoint friendly but doesn’t appear to have enough room for accessories like a mouse and keyboard.

Pre-orders are live now at $59 in brown or black, but this one will start shipping on November 20th.

If you don’t have a Mac mini of your own, Mac Mall is already offering some nice discounts on pre-orders if you haven’t secured a machine yet. You can grab one for just $764 right now with tax only charged in select states.