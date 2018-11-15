Amazon 1-day Philips Hue refurb sale from $17.50: bulbs, starter kits, hubs and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tech Union (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering 30% or more off certified refurbished Philips Hue Smart Home products. Starting from $17.50, you’ll find a wide selection of smart bulbs, LED lighting, smart home hubs and more all with free shipping. While there are loads of notable deals in the sale, one standout is the 4-Pack of Philips Hue White A19 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulbs for $31.49 shipped. That’s about $18.50 off the going new price at Best Buy and Amazon as well as the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. You can browse through the rest of today’s Hue sale right here and head below for more details.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Now it might be a good idea to go for a starter kit if you’re jumping into Philips Hue for the first time. But just keep in mind, Best Buy’s early holiday sale has an amazing price running on the White/Color kit in new condition.
And do yourself a favor and go hit up our Best of Black Friday 2018 Smart Home roundup. It will ensure you get the absolute best prices across every retailer.
Philips Hue White A19 60W LED Smart Bulbs:
- This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com.
- Automate your lighting experience with Philips Hue and control your lights from home or away. Create light schedules from the Philips Hue App and never come home to a dark house.
- Requiring the Hue Bridge (sold separately) for the full Hue experience, these bulbs fit standard-size table lamps.