Amazon 1-day Philips Hue refurb sale from $17.50: bulbs, starter kits, hubs and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tech Union (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering 30% or more off certified refurbished Philips Hue Smart Home products. Starting from $17.50, you’ll find a wide selection of smart bulbs, LED lighting, smart home hubs and more all with free shipping. While there are loads of notable deals in the sale, one standout is the 4-Pack of Philips Hue White A19 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulbs for $31.49 shipped. That’s about $18.50 off the going new price at Best Buy and Amazon as well as the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. You can browse through the rest of today’s Hue sale right here and head below for more details.

Now it might be a good idea to go for a starter kit if you’re jumping into Philips Hue for the first time. But just keep in mind, Best Buy’s early holiday sale has an amazing price running on the White/Color kit in new condition.

And do yourself a favor and go hit up our Best of Black Friday 2018 Smart Home roundup. It will ensure you get the absolute best prices across every retailer.

Philips Hue White A19 60W LED Smart Bulbs: