Beat the Rush Sale at Best Buy includes $200 off iPhone, AirPods, Philips Hue, more

Best Buy has launched a new pre-Black Friday event this morning filled with early deals on Apple products, TVs, smart home gear and more. The Beat the Rush Sale at Best Buy also includes some early doorbusters along with Black Friday pricing on some products. Free shipping is available across the board. Head below for our top picks.

Leading the way is the Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit with Dimmer for $119.99. Regularly $190, today’s deal is a match of the best that we’ve seen. It also carries nearly $50 worth of additional value than the $100 Hue deal we told you about earlier this week. With three color bulbs, the HomeKit hub and a dimmer, this is a great way to jump into Philips Hue this holiday season. Philips Hue products have stellar ratings across the board.

On the Apple side of things, Best Buy is taking $150 off iPhone XR and $200 off iPhone X when you sign-up with Sprint. Those are the best current prices available, but it may be wise to wait until next week if you’d like to save even further. You’ll also find certified refurbished AirPods on sale for $119.99, which is down from its regular $159 price tag and $3 less than our previous mention.

Other notable deals include:

