Over the past week or so, we’ve seen Black Friday ads from just about every big name retailer out there. Trying to sort through the massive assortment of discounts is no trivial task. Which is why we’ve perused all of the ads in search for the cream of the crop. This year’s sale is highlighted by everything from half price smart speakers to smart lighting, security and more. Head below to find this year’s best Black Friday smart home deals.

Best Black Friday smart home deals:

Smart speakers

In past years, voice assistant-packed speakers have rose above the rest of the smart home offerings. Yet again, it’s looking like this year will too be dominated by smart speakers. Most notably, Amazon’s latest third generation Echo Dot is one of the stars of Black Friday 2018. It’ll be discounted to $24 direct from Amazon or $25 at Best Buy, which will be the lowest offer we’ve seen outside of limited promotions.

Those looking to enter the Alexa ecosystem at an even lower price point can opt for the second generation Echo Dot for $20 at Best Buy instead. All of the new Alexa speakers will also be receiving discounts at Amazon.

Across the board though, we’re seeing more noteworthy discounts on Google’s line of Assistant-friendly devices. The Home Mini will be getting a near 50% price cut from retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. At $25, it’ll be one of the lowest offers throughout the year. While we’ve noted some deep discounts throughout 2018 on the device, Black Friday will still have one of the most appealing offers of the year. You’ll also be able to pick up the standard Google Home for $79 at Dell and Target or for a $1 more at Best Buy.

Bundles will also be plentiful throughout this year’s Black Friday sale. Both Amazon’s and Google’s speakers will be paired with a variety of smart home tech, further incentivizing shoppers to pick up the already marked-down devices. Best Buy has the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $140, or the Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro for $180. Lastly, you’ll save $50 on ecobee thermostats starting at $119. All three bundles include the new Echo Dot. Over at Walmart you’ll be able to pick up a Chromecast with $15 VUDU credit for $49. Not to mention it also comes bundled with a Google Home Mini.

Smart Displays

Google’s recently released Home Hub is also getting a notable discount to $99 across pretty much every retailer. So whether you head to Best Buy or Walmart, or opt to shop online direct from Google, you’ll be able to lock in the savings. It’s matching the lowest offers we’ve previously tracked and is the best you’re likely to see for some time. Those who’d rather go the Amazon route can opt for the second generation Echo Show at $99 direct or $100 at Best Buy.

Nest

Fitting nicely into the Google Home ecosystem, Nest smart home accessory deals are ubiquitous this Black Friday. Most notably, we’re seeing the 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat as well as the Hello Video Doorbell on sale for $179 each at Lowe’s. The Nest Indoor Cam will down to $129 just about everywhere, including Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

Other Nest accessories like its Protect Smart Smoke Alarm will be getting a $20 price drop to $100, though we’ve seen it sell as low as $95 in 2018.

Lightning

What would a good smart home sale be without notable Philips Hue discounts. Best Buy leads the way with $30 off the Hue Lightstrip Plus bundled with a $10 gift card at $59.99. You’ll also be able to take advantage of 20% off the usual assortment of standalone bulbs, bundles and accessories starting at around $12.

Those not locked into the Hue ecosystem have a new standout options to choose from as well. Both LIFX’s A19 and BR30 Color LED Light Bulbs will be receiving a solid $20 discount to $39.99 each at Best Buy.

Cameras and security

Arlo’s line of smart home cameras at up to $220 off lead the way at Best Buy. Though, Walmart will also be offering a three-camera bundled with outdoor mounts for $199. Regardless of which route you take, these are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year.

On the Amazon side of the things, the Ring cameras will up to $100 off at Best Buy. While no deals are currently announced at Amazon, we’re expecting the retailer will at least match the other offerings, given that Amazon owns Ring.

More notable deals:

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.